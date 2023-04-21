Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price to $54.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

WSC stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

