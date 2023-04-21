Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.