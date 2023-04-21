Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DVN opened at $54.02 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

