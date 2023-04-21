dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.64 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $4,677.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003623 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00310975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,956,391 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01528826 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,586.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

