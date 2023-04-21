Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 106,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.