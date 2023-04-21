Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.