Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,511,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,109 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.55.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.