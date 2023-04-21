Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,233 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

