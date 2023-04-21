Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $78.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.