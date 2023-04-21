Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.