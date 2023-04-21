DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

DocGo Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $875.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

