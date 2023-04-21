Dogelon Mars (ELON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.11 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $161.01 million and $3.11 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

