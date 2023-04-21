DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Trading 7.3% Higher

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

DS Smith Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.