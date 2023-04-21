DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 13.5% in March

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $113.69. 534,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

