Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 107,464 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 2.67% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,588. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

