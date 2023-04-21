Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.