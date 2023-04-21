Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

