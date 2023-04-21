Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

PSLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 1,459,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

