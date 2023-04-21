Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 26,277 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.21% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,802 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 16,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $629.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

