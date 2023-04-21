Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,695,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.