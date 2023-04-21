Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,255 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 5,426,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

