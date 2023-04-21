Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 523,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,020. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

