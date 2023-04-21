Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,401 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

