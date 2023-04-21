Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,321 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.