Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.77. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Insiders sold a total of 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.