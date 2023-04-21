dYdX (DYDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114.75 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00009396 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $412.48 million and approximately $114.75 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

