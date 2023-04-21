DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
DZS Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DZS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 94,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
Featured Stories
