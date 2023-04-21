DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DZS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DZS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 94,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DZS

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

