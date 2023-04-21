e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

