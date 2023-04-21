E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 115,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 142,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$175.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.07.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Ltd., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Ltd. in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

