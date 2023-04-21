EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $671.09

EAC (EAC) traded up 72.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 84.1% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $671.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00313606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01736332 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.