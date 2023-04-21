East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

