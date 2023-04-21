Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 1,716,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EC shares. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

