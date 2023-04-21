Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 1,716,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ecopetrol Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on EC shares. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Stories
