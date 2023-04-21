Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 188,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,351. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
