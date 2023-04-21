Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $57.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Edison International by 246.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 420,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 299,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

