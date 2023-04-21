EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.58

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 10591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

