Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $93.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
EW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
