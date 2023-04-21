Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $93.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.95.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.