Efforce Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $847,567.16 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

