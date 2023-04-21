Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Elders Stock Down 3.2 %

EDESY stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Elders has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

About Elders

Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.

