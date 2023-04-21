Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth $461,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

About Electra Battery Materials

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

