Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV opened at $454.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.23.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.71.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

