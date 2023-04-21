Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $9.21 on Friday, reaching $445.72. 577,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,658. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.66 and a 200 day moving average of $491.23.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.00.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

