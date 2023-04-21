Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.00.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

