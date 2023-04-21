ELIS Price Hits $0.18 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $35.99 million and $269.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,101.43 or 1.00027616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18303496 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $323.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.