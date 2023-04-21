Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Embecta Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,471. Embecta has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Embecta

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

