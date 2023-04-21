Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

