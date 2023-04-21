Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.95

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.95 and traded as low as $36.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 138,927 shares.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

