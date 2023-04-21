Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX) Insider Buys A$14,386.32 in Stock

Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX – Get Rating) insider Bruce Macfarlane acquired 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,386.32 ($9,655.25).

Bruce Macfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Bruce Macfarlane acquired 4,000 shares of Energy Action stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$420.00 ($281.88).

Energy Action Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.24.

Energy Action Company Profile

Energy Action Limited, an independent power producer, provides electricity and gas services in Australia. The company offers energy procurement for electricity and gas procurement service through reverse auction platform for business customers. It also provides energy reporting services that offers bill validation, usage and spend monitoring, environmental reporting, network tariff and annual review services.

