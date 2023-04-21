Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Enovix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

