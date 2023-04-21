Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $73.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $121.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

