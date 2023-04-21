EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $143.96 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $143.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,889,468 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,891,542 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.